Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has become the first independent test lab authorized by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to test and certify iGaming and mobile sports betting in Michigan. Additionally, the MGCB has referenced the GLI standards “GLI-19 Interactive Gaming Systems” and “GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems” within their regulations, joining jurisdictions worldwide that have adopted the two standards.

“We are honored that the Michigan Gaming Control Board has approved GLI to test and certify iGaming and mobile sports betting,” said Peter Wolff, director of global technical compliance. “We have been helping regulators and suppliers navigate the future of iGaming and mobile sports betting for decades, and we are excited to put our worldwide experience to work for Michigan.”

GLI has been working in the iGaming and sports betting space for more than 30 years, and GLI is the only lab that is working with all regulated jurisdictions worldwide – both existing and emerging. That means GLI is best prepared to help regulators, suppliers, and operators navigate their way forward and guide them in ways no one else can.