Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher will headline a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Friday, July 16, 2021. The showman will give his fans an immersive experience that only Usher can deliver. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular will be performed in The Colosseum, an intimate 4,300-seat world-class performance venue, allowing Usher’s fans an opportunity to see him up close and personal. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the show will be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher’s 20-year career, including his early records and more recent songs, as well as new music.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!”

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, September. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.