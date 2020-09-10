Gaming platform provider The Mill Adventure, together with partners Casinobud, have shaken up the iGaming industry with the launch of their innovative new casino syndicate product. Launched back in July in Finland, followed by other European markets in August, Casinobud.com gives players a new social gaming experience that allows them to play casino games together in group sessions, pooling their money to aim for collaborative wins. This is the world’s first proposition offering online syndicate betting on video slots and live casino products.

The feature allows players to play with either a group of friends or other Casinobud players online, with one member taking charge as captain and others able to follow the progress, chat and interact with each other via a sophisticated interface. Sessions can also be streamed live via Twitch, allowing non-users of Casinobud to tune in and watch.

The Mill Adventure co-founder & CEO Dario Arruda said he was thrilled to be breaking out with a game-changing product and was proud of the results delivered by both his and Casinobud’s teams.

“Casino players have been craving that social interaction, and Casinobud offers them exactly that. I definitely believe this industry first product has a huge future in the casino vertical, and can’t wait to see how it evolves over time. Together with Casinobud, I believe we have created something new and unique here, while making sure it’s done in the right way.

"Our mission at The Mill Adventure is to provide world-class and innovative iGaming platforms, solutions and services that allow companies - from startups to top-tier brands - to remain relevant to their players. We're doing this by inventing new concepts, operating with an expert team and improving efficiency in all sectors. Casinobud is a fantastic example of our commitment to this mission, and I'm thrilled to showcase this cutting-edge concept as part of our ever-growing portfolio of innovations."

Casinobud CEO Fredrik Sehlstedt said he was excited to finally see this unique idea come to life.

“The concept itself has existed in other verticals within gaming like sports betting and lottery for some time, both in physical shops and online to a certain extent, but it has not yet been made available for all product verticals such as online casino.

"This is a very exciting moment for us and the cooperation we have had with The Mill Adventure, from the planning stage to execution, has exceeded our expectations. The strong technical experience and knowledge from The Mill Adventure, and our product vision, was a perfect and essential match to reach the mutual goal for this exciting, yet challenging feature to become a reality.

"What we have launched is just the tip of the iceberg. Together, we are exploring new features, as well as new market opportunities. We have some very exciting times ahead of us and expect to make a big impact on the online casino industry.”