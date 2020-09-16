Rivers Casino Philadelphia is offering free dealer training programs—one weekend program starting on Friday, September 18, and one weekday program beginning on Monday, October 12. The deadlines to apply are September 16 and September 30, respectively. Applicants who graduate from the programs receive a job offer.

Individuals interested in joining the fast-paced gaming industry can learn to deal various table games including blackjack, craps, baccarat, pai gow and more. To encourage social distancing, space is limited.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia continues to meet or exceed all health and safety procedures outlined by the City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health as well as the COVID-19 Casino Reopening Protocols announced by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to ensure the well-being of all dealer school participants, Team Members and guests.

Weekend Dealer School — The five-week program beginning on Friday, Sept. 18, will be held Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the casino’s Event Center.

Weekday Dealer School — Participants interested in the six-week program starting on Monday, Oct. 12, running Monday-Thursday in The Event Center, can choose to attend the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. session or the 4-9 p.m. session.

“We're looking for enthusiastic and energetic people who enjoy interacting with guests on a daily basis," said Patty Rocco, vice president of human resources at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. "We're excited to offer new career opportunities, especially during these challenging times."

To participate in dealer school, students must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent; previous experience is not required. Furloughed Team Members, including poker dealers, are invited to participate in the dealer school program.