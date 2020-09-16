Blueprint Operations has bolstered its senior team following the appointment of Alan Claypole to the position of head of product, reporting directly to Managing Director David Purvis. Claypole has a formidable track record in games creation, development and management having formed the Livewire Gaming studio which was subsequently acquired by Blueprint in November 2019. He will continue overseeing Livewire as well as Blueprint’s other gaming studio resources.

Commenting on the appointment, Purvis said: “I consider Alan to be a key addition to the team as Blueprint Operations’ consolidates its position as the UK’s pre-eminent games developer across the AGC, Bingo and Pub sectors. The digital format enables games suppliers to be both proactive and agile and Alan’s expertise and breadth of experience will help Blueprint to achieve its core objective which is to maximise revenue on behalf of customers.

“As head of product he will take responsibility for the entire content journey, which includes identifying the right games, seeing them through the development process, deciding when to deploy games and achieving the optimum blend, balance and mix of the gaming offer. Alan will also be responsible for planning the content road map going forward and tailoring the offering to meet both sector and customer needs.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Claypole said: “Blueprint is a company I know extremely well both in my former role as a supplier of game content and even more so since the acquisition of Livewire which was completed last November. It’s possible to have a much greater degree of involvement with digital content and the adjustments and refinements you make can enhance the player offering and drive machine revenue - which is what it’s all about. I look forward to managing the development process, meeting the challenges that lie ahead particularly in a Covid world and hopefully making an important difference to the business.”