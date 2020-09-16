Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) named two new directors of client services.

Justine Clay has been promoted to director of client services for North American suppliers, and Blaine Preston has been promoted to director of client services for state government, lottery, and tribal operations.

Clay has been with GLI since 2012. In her new role, she will lead her team in a strategy that is keenly focused on suppliers across North America, helping them navigate the future of gaming by taking full advantage of the broad range of services GLI offers to suppliers of all sizes. She brings a unique view and wealth of casino operations experience and customer service to her clients, having worked in casinos in both tribal and commercial operations.

Preston has been with GLI since 2018, and he replaces long-time GLI employee Michael Capen, who recently retired. Blaine will lead his team as they work closely with state governments, lottery officials, and tribal councils, operators, and regulators. He will help them embrace new technologies and possibilities while also maintaining the highest levels of integrity, compliance, and responsible gaming. Prior to GLI, Blaine spent 12 years as enforcement manager for the Missouri Gaming Commission and four years as director of security for the Missouri Lottery.

“This is both a time of challenges and opportunities for the adapting yet evolving gaming industry. Regulators, operators, and suppliers are all searching for the best way forward, and GLI stands ready as their compliance partner. These stakeholders rely on us for resources, technical expertise, and a global perspective in helping them solve problems. We are confident in Justine and Blaine, and their leadership skills will provide the optimum customer service and proven capabilities they need to achieve great results. Justine and Blaine will further strengthen our global team who work every day to help our customers successfully navigate the future of gaming,” said GLI President/CEO James R. Maida.