Konami Gaming’s All Aboard video slot series has demonstrated exceptional player popularity at initial launch locations, with the premium linked progressive series indexing as high as 4x section average, according to a press release.

Additionally, All Aboard has shown a strong increase in performance over time. The majority of casino launch locations have seen the game’s starting performance double within six weeks of installation. All Aboard has achieved $10,000-plus average coin-in per day and $1,000-plus average win per day, according to data compiled from all sites.

“All Aboard has captured the excitement of players,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming. “With performance results over 4x, this original series has achieved incredible momentum out-of-the-gate, and it’s only increasing. From proven math to premium merchandising, All Aboard brings all the right ingredients together, as one incredibly rewarding game experience for players.”

All Aboard is the debut game series for Konami’s new DIMENSION 49J cabinet, which features a 49-inch, J-curve display in 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD). The game’s most memorable bonus is a symbol-driven credit collection event called the All Aboard Feature, which gives players the chance to claim increasing credit prize symbols, up to nine times in the same bonus. All Aboard is a multi-level linked progressive with comprehensive multi-denom options and two available base game themes—Dynamite Dash and Piggy Pennies.