Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings, extended its online gaming partnership with Parx Casino and its Parx Online casino.

Seven of Everi’s player-popular stepper titles—Atomic Meltdown, Double Ruby, Red Alert, Shamrock Spin, Smokin’ 777, Star Magic and Triple Threat—are now available to the Parx Online player community in New Jersey, with additional titles expected to follow in the coming months, according to press materials.

“This expansion with Parx Casino and Parx Online builds on the success of our December 2019 launch with their online casino in Pennsylvania,” said David Lucchese, executive vice president, sales, marketing and digital, for Everi. “Their online player community in New Jersey can now enjoy the same highly entertaining and proven three-reel mechanical and video slot content.”

With Parx Online live, Everi Digital is now offering its content via its remote game server (RGS) to more than 13 online operators in New Jersey, with more properties expected to come online later this year. Everi’s RGS currently supports a library of more than 30 titles, which the company expects to further expand on an annual basis. Everi designed its proprietary RGS using state-of-the-art system architecture, enabling it to develop and distribute player-preferred content directly to operators. This content includes three-reel mechanical games and exciting video slots, all built to deliver the exact same look, game features and math as their land-based counterparts, with the added ability to display games in landscape or portrait mode.

Everi’s RGS also offers robust data analytics and real-time reporting and can support custom-built games for operators.