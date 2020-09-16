GameCo has launched iGameCo, which will combine three powerful, synergistic offerings: skill-based i-gaming, e-sports betting and free-play gambling.

iGameCo is planning to release skill-based i-gaming products across many player-favorite categories, spanning Match 3, spot the difference and sports, according to a press release. The company has already established distribution agreements with industry leaders, such as ReelPlay and G.games, for broad release of iGameCo games. A steady slate of new games will be offered by iGameCo through the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Through its partnership with ReelPlay, iGameCo will release games to top online casinos in Europe. iGameCo has also partnered with G.games, formed by the merger of Gluck and Gamevy, a multi-award winning games supplier focusing on highly entertaining and innovative games.

In addition to online Video Game Gambling, iGameCo offers the only full-service e-sports betting solution specifically built for the North American sports betting market. With the increased interest in e-sports wagering, iGameCo combines the premiere e-sports data platform created by Berlin-based GRID with a desktop and mobile frontend and offers odds and trading for regulated e-sports betting. iGameCo provides all the necessary tools for sportsbooks and casinos to capitalize on the growth of e-sports wagering, which is estimated to generate $17 billion in handle in 2020.

Wagering on professional e-sports is currently legal in at least seven U.S. jurisdictions and expect that number to rise as sports betting becomes legal in more jurisdictions.

“iGameCo is the culmination of years of research and development in combining video games and e-sports for regulated casinos and we’re proud to bring our leadership in land-based Video Game Gambling to digital casinos and sportsbooks,” said Blaine Graboyes, co-founder and CEO of GameCo.