Incredible Technologies (IT) has released the Universal Jumbo Edge (UJE), the latest addition to its hardware lineup designed to assist casino operators as gaming floors across the nation are reconfigured with new social distancing measures in mind.

IT’s history of hardware innovation continues with the introduction of the UJE which features a combination of slot merchandising and signage solutions—the patented mounting technology of the Simple Sign Kit and the flexible configuration philosophy of the Infinity Edge. The simple design provides maximum flexibility, allowing the UJE to fit within any vendor’s bank configuration on the casino floor.

The UJE is available in two different versions. The Base UJE mounts onto any existing game base while the Cylinder UJE comes equipped with a unique curved stand that can create any number of new configurations. Both versions can support either a portrait or landscape display and the height and depth of each display can be adjusted for the perfect fit.