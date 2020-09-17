Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, opening late 2020, will feature several unique and innovative food and beverage concepts led by Executive Chef Julián González Cruz and Food and Beverage Director, Ryan Drushel. The first of which will be 360 Sports Cathedral City, sister property to the state-of-the-art and wildly popular 360 Sports Rancho Mirage located inside Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. The 360 Sports Cathedral City menu will include unique items such as tempura-fried Oreo cookies, chavela shrimp, Waygu burgers and a healthy variety of gorgeous fresh salads. This immersive and unexpected sports atmosphere will ensure you enjoy some of the best up-scale and elevated food offerings in the Coachella Valley while cheering on your favorite sports teams on giant wrap around screens, with real-time score tickers, and an epic surround-sound system.

Café One Eleven will enchant you with a three-meal dining experience open to all-ages. This dining establishment will offer myriad traditional favorites including classic banana pancakes, cinnamon roll French toast, empanadas de Camaron, Mexican street corn salad, Korobuto Pork Chop “Al Pastor” Style, and will also offer items made from revolutionary, modern, cooking techniques such as sous vide free-range chicken mole and lobster enchiladas. This beautiful café will transform from a casual family-friendly restaurant by day to an elegant table cloth experience by night. The open exhibition style kitchen will give guests a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing every amazingly delectable meal. Earthy organic textures and colors set the tone in this high-energy ambiance.

“These one-of-a-kind dinning outlets will not only show off the immense talents of our Executive Chef, Chef Julián González, but will welcome you in with warm rich colors, sounds, and aromas, that will make your mouth water from the time you come through our friendly doors,” said Ryan Drushel, food and beverage director of Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

Agave Caliente Tequila Bar will feature over 50 types of agave-based spirits including tequilas, mezcal, and hand-crafted cocktails and margaritas. The robust bar menu will feature such items as seafood trio ceviche and short rib tacos, and will be the place to be seen all day and all night. Attached to a 12,000 sq. foot outdoor entertainment pavilion simply known as Agua Caliente Pavilion, Agave Caliente Tequila Bar will offer a bar scene that is youthful, edgy, and where the fun is always on and where every hour is happy hour. From the bar staff’s captivating uniforms to the lighting and décor, Agave Caliente Tequila Bar will be the hottest place to sip a cool cocktail.

The combined knowledge of Chef González and expert mixologist, Ryan Drushel will take you through a mixology and culinary adventure that includes tequilas flights, premium mezcals, and authentic chiles and seasonings from Latin America.

The versatile, outdoor, 12,000 sq. foot, Aqua Caliente Pavilion, overlooking the mountainous desert landscape, will be host to reoccurring live entertainment and events and can be reserved year-round for private parties, weddings, charitable functions, and much more.

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City will also be home to the classic coffee-house, Java Caliente, 24 hours a day, and if you’re just looking for a quick to-go snack, Essentials gift shop will offer a variety of snacks, sundries, and gift items.