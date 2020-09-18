Kambi Group has signed a multi-year agreement with a subsidiary of Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) to become the sportsbook technology and services provider to CDI’s BetAmerica sports betting brand. BetAmerica sportsbooks are currently available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Mississippi.

The deal will position BetAmerica to capitalize on its market access to offer Kambi’s industry-leading online and on-property sports wagering experiences to new and existing players. BetAmerica will leverage Kambi’s sports betting offering with its integrated online gaming platform that will be powered by GAN’s U.S.-optimized enterprise software, according to press materials.