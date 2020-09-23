Mohegan Sun announced the promotion of Kim Noto to vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer. In her new role, Noto will take the lead on all marketing efforts, including overseeing Mohegan Sun’s Player’s Club, VIP Services, Hotel Sales & Marketing, Hotel Yielding, Database Marketing, Sponsorship, Bus Marketing and Special Events.

“Kim is a great example of how hard work, dedication and a personal commitment to development can lead to success at our company,” said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager at Mohegan Sun. “As our business strategy adjusts for a post-COVID world, we are looking forward to her perspective and strategic decisions.”

Noto has been with Mohegan Sun since 2007, developing a wealth of knowledge and experience through roles that include serving as the marketing analyst, senior marketing analyst, marketing analysis manager, director of campaign management & analytics and vice president of customer relationship management. She has a bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Bryant University and an MBA in business analytics from the University of Hartford.