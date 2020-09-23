The Crystal Display team are bringing you a new display range - HALO. Newly improved with a slimmer design.



Another niche display offering from CDS, originally developed for the gaming market, but installs are cropping up for all kinds of applications. Including retail, museums and more, it is not just casinos that need attractor displays after all. Halo displays add a little PZAZ to a standard monitor. The screens have an LED lighting strip around the edge allowing for a glow or ‘HALO’ effect adding attention to the screen. Unlike many competitors’ products the LEDs are mounted on a rigid PCB (no adhesive strips) and have not hotspots or dark corners.



The RGB LEDs can be controlled via remote control to allow flexibility and colour chasing effects. This could lead to some highly creative results mixed with customers’ content creation.



The range currently consists of a 23.8” and 27” size, with a FHD 1920×1080 resolution and wide 178/178 viewing angle. For usage in landscape or portrait orientation.



Available with a 10-point PCAP touch screen, touch and non-touch versions both having a 3mm tempered glass for added strength and durability. The monitors are fully customisable subject to the requirement for even more flexibility in design and install.



CDS can also offer curved LCD displays with LED side lighting for a product with even more pizzazz and uniqueness! As well as a circle LCD Halo monitor.

