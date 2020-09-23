Join as Global Gaming Expo (G2E) continues to bring the gaming industry together through a new virtual experience. Convene with industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and innovations through high-profile keynote speakers, education sessions, pre-planned business meetings, product discovery, and networking.

G2E’s kickoff session, Leading Through COVID-19: Real Conversations on Resilience, will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT. Social influencer Brian Christopher, of BCSlots.com will moderate the discussion featuring three gaming leaders who navigated their properties’ efforts to responsibly reopen: Justin Carter, General Manager, Hollywood Casino Toledo; Kathy George , CEO, Firekeepers Casino Hotel, Battle Creek; and Laura Stensgar, CEO, Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort and Hotel.