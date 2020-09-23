Agilysys, Inc. announced that Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nev. has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys through the addition of its innovative IG Buy kiosk for buffet reservations and payment at its popular Toucan Charlie's Buffet & Grille.

A longtime user of Agilysys’ award-winning Agilysys InfoGenesis POS, Agilysys Pay payment gateway, Agilysys LMS PMS, Agilysys SWS inventory & procurement, and Agilysys DataMagine document management solutions, Atlantis looked to Agilysys for assistance in solving their buffet social distancing challenge. Agilysys is helping Atlantis eliminate buffet lines with a robust kiosk reservation system that enables patrons to easily select the buffet dining time of their choice and pay for their order using kiosks that can be located anywhere on property.

With IG Buy, Atlantis enables guests to enjoy the casino and other amenities while they wait for their chosen dining time. By providing a socially distanced guest reservation experience, combined with the buffet Culinary Team directly serving buffet guests, Atlantis has been able to accelerate service while safely keeping their popular buffet open.

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority,” said Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Corporate Director of Food and Beverage, Chira Pagidi. “By eliminating buffet lines, the IG Buy reservation kiosks have been very popular with our patrons and have streamlined the buffet dining experience. And with IG Buy’s InfoGenesis POS integration, the solution helps provide a seamless guest experience.”

Recognized for luxurious accommodations, dynamic casino action, TripAdvisor’s Top Ranked Restaurants and Reno’s only Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Spa, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is a AAA Four Diamond resort destination, thoughtfully designed for relaxation, celebration and rejuvenation.

“We are excited about our expanding relationship with Atlantis,” said Jeba Kingsley, Vice President of Professional Services at Agilysys. “IG Buy for buffet reservations is a unique solution in the gaming industry and is already delivering value while providing a virtually contactless guest experience. We are proud to be a partner of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, and we look forward to helping facilitate a safe, comfortable and more efficient guest experience with our rapid product innovation and world class customer service.”

IG Buy For Buffet - a self-service buffet reservation and payment kiosk that eliminates buffet lines while lengthening gaming time. By allowing guests to select their preferred dining time and pay for their order on a kiosk, they can continue to play or enjoy other property amenities while they wait for their spot at the buffet. And without long lines, the solution helps ensure guest safety through contactless social distancing. For other food outlets, IG Buy also offers a complete kiosk food ordering and payment system with support for full menus with item images, interactive item modifications and multiple payment methods.