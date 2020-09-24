Guests of Spielbank Hamburg will now find NOVOMATIC's new CASH CONNECTION Edition 1 at all four casino locations – with a mix of four exciting titles, a progressive link and integration with Hamburg's big jackpot feature, the Hamburg Jackpot.

With the latest update in early August, 22 PANTHERA 2.27 upright cabinets were fitted with the multi-game jackpot mix CASH CONNECTION Edition 1. The new jackpot system is now implemented on eight machines at the Casino Esplanade, five at the Reeperbahn, four at the Casino Mundsburg and another five at the Casino Steindamm. However, due to the current COVID-19 distancing regulation for gaming floors, not all machines can presently be activated at once.

The CASH CONNECTION Edition 1 game mix comprises four titles with a diversity of themes that ensures there’s something for every taste and preference: Charming Lady, Emperor's China, Empress of the Pyramids and the fruit slot Sizzling Hot. Each game offers, among many other highlights, a Lock 'N' Win feature for attractive prizes and the chance to win one of the jackpots. Each machine bank is connected as a progressive link for the grand, while the major win level is set up as a standalone progressive within the game-mix on the individual machine. In addition, all CASH CONNECTION machines are part of a wide area mystery progressive, the Hamburg Jackpot can be won in all four of the Spielbank Hamburg’s casinos.

Frank Herrmann, operations manager casinos Esplanade and Mundsburg, is convinced that the combination of multi-game offer, linked progressive and wide area progressive will become a favorite with the guests: "With this update, we are providing our guests with a new and extended selection of games, whilst maintaining the exact same number of machines on the floor. In addition, all CASH CONNECTION machines offer the respective win levels grand, major, minor and mini as well as the big Hamburg Jackpot. This makes the system certainly the most interesting in our casinos. We are certain that this expanded offer will be highly appreciated by our guests and prove a popular addition to our casinos in the long term.”