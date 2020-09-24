The Snoqualmie Casino, in partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, unveiled the first immersive Seahawks branded table game experience.

The Snoqualmie Casino Seahawks Pit includes three Seahawks branded Blackjack tables, cards and a backdrop containing three 55” televisions. Beverages in branded glassware and dealers dressed ready for game day add to the immersive fan experience.

“It is important to us that we support our local community, especially in times like these,” says Snoqualmie Tribe Chairman Robert de los Angeles. “The Seahawks represent a source of pride for our team members and our neighbors. It is with great joy that we celebrate our partnership with the Seahawks and the new football season by launching the first Seattle Seahawks branded gaming area in a Native American casino.”

The Seahawks Pit is the latest collaboration between the Seattle Seahawks and Snoqualmie Casino, who became the first casino to form an official partnership with the Seattle franchise following the 2018 NFL decision allowing NFL franchises to partner with casinos.

“This pit represents the spirit of our partnership and we are proud that it is the first of its kind on the West Coast and wish a warm welcome to all,” said Snoqualmie Casino Interim President and CEO Stanford Le.