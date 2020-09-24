International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has signed a long-term sports betting technology agreement with leading U.S. casino operator Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boyd Gaming will utilize IGT’s PlaySports platform to support Boyd Gaming’s retail sportsbooks throughout Nevada, along with its Nevada-based mobile sports app and online sports betting portal, according to a press release. Additionally, Boyd Gaming will deploy IGT’s self-service PlaySports Kiosks throughout its Nevada-based gaming venues. IGT and Boyd Gaming will take a phased approach for rolling out the features and services associated with this technology agreement.

In addition to offering players a more robust and progressive sports betting program, the PlaySports platform will allow Boyd Gaming to offer improved backend system navigation, and seamlessly update app content in line with real-time data and betting trends. Players will also be able to enjoy a range of new bets, features and conveniences.