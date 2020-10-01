SciPlay appointed Danny Moy to senior vice president and chief strategy officer on SciPlay's executive leadership team. Moy will report directly to the company's CEO, Josh Wilson.

Moy joins SciPlay with nearly 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, business development, strategy and operations at leading global companies. In his new role, Moy will oversee SciPlay's business development team, to identify new business opportunities, drive the strategic planning process and oversee corporate strategy.

"Over my long career in the gaming industry, I've come to respect a company's unique style and level of talent, and can confidently say SciPlay delivers both an innovative culture and a robust team," Moy said. "The team's openness, willingness to collaborate, and motivation to continue to evolve and win suits my personality and style. SciPlay is in a fantastic stage of growth. I'm eager to leverage the company's deep product and analytics expertise, its robust infrastructure and innovative technology to advance SciPlay's expansion throughout the world."

Prior to joining SciPlay, Moy served as the executive vice president of corporate development and strategy at PLAYSTUDIOS. His early career included multiple roles in investment banking, private equity and operational finance at prestigious companies such as Bank of America Securities, Halyard Capital and Yahoo!. Moy's transition to the gaming industry was rooted in a childhood affinity for video games, leading him to serve in multiple operational, growth and business development roles at Zynga and King.

"Danny's deep expertise in operational excellence and business growth will be an incredible asset to SciPlay," said Wilson. "His diverse work with some of the world's leading gaming companies brings a fresh perspective to our expanding portfolio of games, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team."