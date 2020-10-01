Kalamba Games has expanded its Joker series with the addition of Joker Lanterns, a spooky edition of the supplier’s smash-hit titles. Launched just in time for Halloween, this 6x4 title is a modern take on a classic fruit slot but with added pumpkin lanterns symbols acting as wilds, bringing some frightening excitement to the gameplay.

The game is Kalamba’s fifth Joker title with previous versions such as Joker Supreme and Joker Max being favorites with players.

The game comes with jackpots, extra free spins and Kalamba’s signature HyperBet and HyperBonus features to make sure players have a super fun Halloween with massive win potential.

The new release is exclusively distributed on the ORYX Gaming platform.

Alex Cohen, COO and co-founder of Kalamba Games, said: “The Joker titles are some of the most popular in our games portfolio with players enjoying the classic theme teamed with our engaging signature features. With its huge potential returns, top-end volatility, and spooky elements, Joker Lanterns is sure to be a massive hit during the Halloween season and beyond.”