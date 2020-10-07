Ainsworth Game Technology Limited and Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. recently announced the latest thrilling Ainsworth games can now be played at www.ResortsCasino.com and www.MoheganSunCasino.com.

Resorts Casino players can now aim to win big on a variety of Ainsworth titles like Golden Dollars and Wild Nights with new games being released on a regular basis.

“We are excited to have our content available on the Resorts Casino sites,” said Ainsworth Online General Manager Jason Lim. “Our growth in the New Jersey online market continues and we’re seeing that players enjoy the unique experience of Ainsworth games. Many of these games have been popular for many years in Atlantic City land-based properties. Now players can experience them in a new way online. ”

Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Interactive Casino, said “It’s great news to have Ainsworth titles live on www.ResortsCasino.com and www.MoheganSunCasino.com. Ainsworth’s high and low denomination games make a tremendous addition to our already broad library of games We believe that these games will resonate particularly well with our customers who like to play in the casino as well as online, and this will further establish our position as one of the leading operators for online slots in new Jersey.”