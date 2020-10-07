Scientific Games Corporation reached an agreement with global online casino supplier, NetEnt, to distribute its iGaming content across regulated U.S. markets via Scientific Games’ feature-rich OpenGaming platform. This new deal sees one of the world’s largest slot developers join forces with Scientific Games to extend their presence across the U.S.

A range of NetEnt’s releases have now been integrated onto the OpenGaming aggregation platform. NetEnt’s content is now available to OpenGaming partners in the regulated market of New Jersey, with further launches in Michigan and Pennsylvania to follow.

The two companies are exploring further opportunities to collaborate and bring cutting-edge gaming experiences to players across regulated markets.

The addition of NetEnt’s slot portfolio, including blockbuster titles like Divine Fortune, Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest, strengthens Scientific Games’ OpenGaming proposition and signals a significant milestone in its ability to build one of the world’s largest iGaming aggregation platforms. With over 2,500 games consisting of in-house developed titles and content from a wide range of third-party studios, the platform is also home to features such as jackpots, free-rounds, missions and tournaments, all of which contain responsible gambling tools for players to easily access during gameplay.

Brian Kraft, VP commercial, NetEnt Americas LLC, said, “Expanding our presence in the U.S. market is of high importance to NetEnt. Collaborating with Scientific Games leveraging the power of their OpenGaming platform made strategic sense for us, given the company’s strong reputation and partnerships with multiple U.S. operators. We’re excited about working with Scientific Games in the U.S. and look forward to launching our popular slots with more operators in the coming months.”

Dylan Slaney, SVP casino for SG Digital, said, “This strategic partnership is highly beneficial for both Scientific Games and NetEnt. Together, we’re in a strong position to make further inroads into the U.S. iGaming market and deliver outstanding content to more players across multiple states. NetEnt’s games need no introduction and we’re very confident that our operating partners in the US will appreciate the high-quality gameplay they offer players. Our vision for OpenGaming has always been an aggregation platform at scale with features that work across multiple studios in every regulated market. We’re looking forward to working with the team at NetEnt. ”