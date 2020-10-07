Clarion Gaming has confirmed that the next edition of ICE London and iGB Affiliate London will now open in June at ExCeL London, UK. ICE London will run June 29- July 1 with the co-located iGB Affiliate London taking place July 1st and 2nd.

iGB Live 2021 will also be moving, to September 28 to October 1, Amsterdam, ensuring a cohesive and effective events calendar for all audiences.



As a consequence of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the continuing uncertainty in our markets, the decision to move the world’s leading gaming industry and affiliate events into the summer of 2021 has been necessary and follows close consultation with the international community of stakeholders many of whom requested more time for both the industry and the world economy to stabilize including an easing of regulations covering international business travel.



Kate Chambers, managing director, Clarion Gaming, said: “Our initial proposal was to migrate ICE London and iGB Affiliate London from their historical February date to April 2021 due to force majeure. Subsequently, we have taken additional steps to review this in light of the government’s updated measures announced on 22 September 2020 and in the interests of our stakeholders. As a result, we have secured a later date week commencing 28 June.



“This extension provides a number of important advantages compared with April, not least enabling the very best possible space configurations and accessibility at ExCeL London. We believe this is paramount in order to support all of our client’s requirements, whilst underpinning our vision for the 2021 events. As well as the significant logistical benefits, we are also very much aware that it provides additional market recovery time – which we believe will further enhance and support the delivery, outcomes and experiences for all participants.”



The team at Clarion Gaming is focused on introducing a raft of new initiatives to help create a celebration of the gaming and affiliate sectors. Stuart Hunter, managing director of events at Clarion Gaming, said: “Using the extensive experience that we have gained delivering best-in-breed digital conferences over the last six months, we are working hard preparing The Road to ICE and iGB 2021 – a series of digital engagements commencing in February, running through to the live events in June for the market to meet, whilst providing exclusive ICE and IGB previews.

“Looking ahead, our plan is for ICE and IGB to be broadcast live globally for the very first time. There will be a host of new digital features offering in-person attendees an even more dynamic and hybrid experience, whilst extending our global reach and supporting all of our gaming communities digitally.



“New platforms for networking, learning, entertainment and business development are in planning to ensure that ICE London and iGB Affiliate London continue to support the industry, raise morale and kick-start a global celebration of Gaming.”

For more information on ICE London 2021, visit www.icelondon.uk.com, for iGB Affiliate London 2021, visit london.igbaffiliate.com and for iGB Live! 2021, visit www.igblive.com.