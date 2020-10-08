Mohegan Sun announced the launch of "Back of House Season 4: A Fun and Revealing Digital Series." On the heels of previous seasons' successes, the fourth season of "Back of House" will feature five all-new weekly episodes on backofhouse.tv, providing fans a look into the ups-and-downs of operating a world-class entertainment destination every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, beginning on October 14 through November 18, with the exception of November 4.

"Back of House S4: A Fun and Revealing Digital Series" follows the professional lives of 10 employees as they adapt to the "new normal," taking viewers behind-the-scenes at Mohegan Sun to witness pre- and post-pandemic happenings. The series will provide an in-depth glimpse of Mohegan Sun's holiday festivities leading up to 2020, as well as the diligent steps and hard work taken by leadership and team members to safely reopen and operate one of the largest integrated entertainment resorts in the United States following its three-month closure due to COVID-19.

"Mohegan Sun has emerged from this unprecedented year as a hospitality industry leader at the forefront of health, safety and responsible entertainment delivery, for casino guests and employees," said George Galinsky, SVP of marketing communications at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). "We chose to film these notable moments in our history to document them for future generations and to show the critical role our dedicated team members served. Some fun moments pre-pandemic will keep the series light, while emotional moments upon closing and re-opening keep it real. The goal, as always, is to deliver best-in-class entertaining, memorable experiences in a safe, fun environment."

Primal-NY, an award-winning production studio, also returns for the fourth season to capture the latest and greatest happenings at Mohegan Sun. Robert Conticelli, president of Primal-NY said, "Compelling storytelling and innovative series production will ensure audiences connect with the resort and showcase Mohegan Sun's journey toward a successful reopening. We hope this authentic series will inspire viewers to visit and experience Mohegan's first-rate health, safety and entertainment offerings first-hand."