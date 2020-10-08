Leading gaming and sports betting partner GAMING1 has boosted its C-level ranks with the appointment of Stars Group marketing veteran David Carrion as its chief marketing officer. Selected for his data-driven skills and approach, the role will see Carrion build on the widespread international awareness enjoyed by GAMING1’s distinguished brand name, as well as taking the helm at one of the industry’s largest data science teams.

GAMING1’s CMO brings experience to his new position, notably at the BlackStone-owned Spanish Casino Group Cirsa, and at The Stars Group, where Carrion led the company’s digital marketing transformation and growth before becoming Marketing Director of its renowned brand, PokerStars.

Carrion’s tenure saw him develop the strategy, teams and tech stack around SEO, PPC, paid social, affiliates and display advertisement, as well as multiple high profile award winning campaigns, like Game On (2018 EGR Marketing Social Campaign and Poker Campaign Winner) and the PokerStars NLHE Championship, poker’s largest ever $25k buy-in tournament, earning him a place on Gaming Intelligence’s prestigious HOT 50 list of online gaming’s most influential professionals.

“On behalf of everyone here at GAMING1, I’d like to wish David the warmest of welcomes," said GAMING1 COO & Co-Founder Sylvain Boniver. "A world-class addition to our team, his appointment forms part of a recruitment drive aimed at accelerating our continued international expansion into crucial markets such as the U.S.

“We are a data-obsessed company so with David’s precise, data-driven approach, as well as a remarkable skillset and experience portfolio, he’s perfectly placed to help take our brand to the next level.”