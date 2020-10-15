Global architectural interior design firm Wilson Associates announced the promotion of JoyceLynn Lagula, Associate AIA, to design principal of both the Los Angeles and Las Vegas studios, elevated from her previous role as design director in Las Vegas. Remaining headquartered in Nevada, Lagula will oversee design direction and business development for the two emerging Southwest offices, continuing to solidify the firm's presence in the gaming and entertainment industries while recruiting and mentoring local design talent to further bolster her teams.

Since joining Wilson Associates in May 2019—when the firm's Las Vegas studio was first established, Lagula has brought a wealth of knowledge in experiential design for hotels, resorts and casinos. Her project portfolio includes high-profile clients such as Resorts World Las Vegas, Holland Casino, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and a confidential hotel-casino project in New Orleans. Lagula, who possesses more than 15 years of design experience in the gaming and entertainment sectors, studies key trends and shifts in the industry, while demonstrating a continued passion for learning and commitment to stay ahead of the competition.

“We are thrilled to promote a designer as collaborative, dynamic and inventive as JoyceLynn into this key leadership position within our growing Southwest region,” said Darrell Long, design principal and regional managing director, Wilson Associates’ Southwest Region, which includes the firm's Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Dallas studios. “She brings a fresh and unique perspective to her work each and every time, bringing highly valuable relationships and project expertise to our firm's hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors. We look forward to watching her capabilities grow further in this new role.”

During her time at the firm, Lagula has proven her comprehensive understanding of guest engagement, employing a varying range of key, research-based design elements to the firm’s hospitality and gaming projects. While the world has become impacted by COVID-19, Lagula spearheaded collaborative initiatives extending beyond geographic boundaries between the Los Angeles and Las Vegas offices. She utilized the implementation of virtual technology to bring the firm together and further elevate the creative design for upcoming projects by tapping into fresh insights from around the globe.

“I’m very excited to accept this expanded role,” said Lagula. “I want to inspire my colleagues, especially women designers, to find new solutions and explore new avenues during times of uncertainty, and this role presents me with the opportunity to do just that. We have the power to set the stage for the hospitality and gaming industry, and I am grateful to have been entrusted with this important position to continue pushing the boundaries of hospitality and gaming design.”

As design principal, Lagula will build and cultivate a growing team of young design professionals in the Los Angeles and Las Vegas studios. Looking beyond current trends, Lagula foresees creative opportunities in the gaming industry that ensure safer elements for the gaming floor without compromising the long-term design of engagement for the next generation of guests. “I see an opportunity to transform the overall gaming experience,” said Lagula. “Comfort levels toward travel and gaming will eventually return, as we provide thoughtful hospitality and gaming spaces with immersive experiences.”