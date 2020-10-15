Saratoga Casino Black Hawk announced that Tim Morrissey has joined the team as general manager. In his new position, Morrissey will oversee and lead all of the day to day operations at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk. Morrissey will work closely with the directors of all departments within the organization, to ensure the company continues to prosper in the competitive Black Hawk gaming market.

Morrissey is an innovative executive with over 10 years of gaming related experience in the destination casino resort industry. He brings an extensive wealth of knowledge in overall operations, business unit optimization, database analysis and casino marketing to the position.

“Tim will play an essential role in the ongoing success of Saratoga Casino,” said Daniel W. Gerrity, president of Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC, the owner of Saratoga Casino Black Hawk. “We’re confident his background and industry experience will help us improve our operations while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our guests.”

Most recently Morrissey worked as the senior operations director at Royal River Casino & Hotel in Flandreau, South Dakota where he helped lead the $30 Million renovation and relaunch of the Tribal Casino. Previous positions include several director-level and leadership roles focused in marketing and operations throughout casinos in Nevada.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Saratoga Casino and be a part of the Black Hawk community,” said Morrissey. “I look forward to welcoming our guests and delivering memorable experiences every day.”