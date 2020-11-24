Bally's Corporation announced that it has entered into a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts. This partnership will allow sports fans in Iowa access to mobile sports betting licensed by Elite's Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, located in Larchwood, Iowa.

This partnership follows Bally's recently-announced agreement to acquire preeminent U.S. regulated sportsbook technology platform Bet.Works, which provides omni-channel products, platforms, software and content solutions to operators in multiple states, including Iowa.

With the ability to offer sports betting in Iowa, Bally's national footprint will, once all pending acquisitions are completed, expand into its 11th state. Notably, Iowa represents the first state where Bally's does not maintain a land-based casino and will establish its market presence through its online platform. The company generally prefers to enter a jurisdiction through an owned casino property, however, with how quickly the market is moving, entering through a market access agreement is a good solution and one that the company may use on occasion to ensure a comprehensive approach.

George Papanier, president and CEO of Bally's Corporation said, "We are delighted to partner with Elite Casino Resorts in Iowa. We currently operate sportsbooks in Rhode Island, Colorado, Delaware, Mississippi, and soon will be in Atlantic City. Entering the Iowa gaming market with our new, integrated sports betting and iGaming company is very exciting and we look forward to the launch in 2021."