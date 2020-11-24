International Game Technology PLC announced that its leading PlaySports platform will power world-class retail sports betting at Maverick Gaming's three Colorado-based casinos as well as interactive sports betting throughout Colorado via Play Maverick Sports. Through a multi-year agreement with Maverick Gaming, IGT will provide its proven PlaySports turnkey solution including user-friendly self-service PlaySports kiosks, to Grand Z Casino and Johnny Z's Casino in Central City, Colo. and Z Casino in Black Hawk, Colo. The IGT PlaySports platform, complete with a fully integrated Player Account Management (PAM) solution, will also power Maverick Gaming's "Play Maverick Sports" mobile sports wagering app.

"IGT's comprehensive PlaySports technology will enable Play Maverick Sports to engage new players and enhance our portfolio with exceptional sports betting experiences at our casinos and throughout the state of Colorado," said Justin Beltram, Maverick Gaming chief operating officer. "The turnkey nature of IGT's PlaySports solution and its proven ability to deliver positive player experiences across channels were key drivers of our decision to choose IGT as our sports betting growth partner. Maverick Gaming cannot wait to extend the excitement of sports betting to our players and sports fans throughout Colorado."

"By leveraging the IGT PlaySports turnkey solution, Maverick Gaming is positioned to benefit from the entire PlaySports value chain and operate a top-quality, cross-channel sports betting program," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president. "IGT will apply the experience and expertise that we have gained through our leading B2B sports betting operations in 15 U.S. states to help fuel the success of Maverick Gaming's Colorado sports betting enterprise."