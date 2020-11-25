IGT has added Super Hot Roll poker to its video poker gaming portfolio. In this theme, the player is dealt three, five, or 10 hands depending if the player is playing triple, five, or 10 play. When a player places a max bet, they have a random chance of getting the Super Hot Roll sub-symbol on the deal or draw, triggering the Super Hot Roll. When the sub-symbol lands on a card, it lights on fire and the dice roll to determine a multiplier from 2x-12x.The multiplier will apply to all hands if the sub-symbol is received on the initial deal or to an individual hand if received on the draw. Multipliers will also apply to both the current hand in play and the following hand and wins will be multiplied for any hands with an active multiplier. This video poker theme is available on IGT’s CrystalSlant and Cobalt 27 cabinets.