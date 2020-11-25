Just in time for holiday shopping, Aristocrat Gaming has launched Winners Warehouse, an e-commerce site filled with a huge variety of themed merchandise from every casino player’s favorite brands.

Open to U.S. consumers, Winners Warehouse features apparel, home goods, office supplies, and more with branded merchandise from top Aristocrat slot games like Buffalo, Dollar Storm, Dragon Link, Fast Cash, Lightning Link, Miss Kitty and VGT brands like Mr. Money Bags.

“With Winners Warehouse, players are invited to enjoy themed merchandise with their favorite characters in a personalized way. With a wide range of merchandise that features a variety of fan-favorite games, players can see what fun is in store for them with Winners Warehouse,” said Mark Wadley, senior vice president of marketing for Aristocrat Gaming.