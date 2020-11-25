Crystal Display Systems announced its innovative 3DP Transparent Technology is here. No backlighting, showcase box, additional software or glass needed.

This transparent technology offers a new opportunity for backlighting our transparent LCD displays, by using a high brightness LCD display behind them. Using ‘polarmatch’ technology to achieve a positive parallax 3D environment in which to immerse your customer in your brand message.

The high brightness panel and transparent LCD have matched polarizers and work as a pair to create 3D content. The concept allows you to have an active background image, as well as a transparent LCD working in combination. You can even have a product in between the two screens, the possibilities are endless!

Key Features:

  • Available from 21.5" to 86" 
  • 4K models 
  • High brightness LCD options up to 3,000 nits! 
  • PCAP 10point touch overlays available for an interactive display
  • Component format or open framed designs
  • Portrait or landscape 
  • L- Shaped Transparent designs for ease in install 
  • Showcase boxed solution available for a finished design 
  • Customizable Options 