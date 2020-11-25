Crystal Display Systems announced its innovative 3DP Transparent Technology is here. No backlighting, showcase box, additional software or glass needed.
This transparent technology offers a new opportunity for backlighting our transparent LCD displays, by using a high brightness LCD display behind them. Using ‘polarmatch’ technology to achieve a positive parallax 3D environment in which to immerse your customer in your brand message.
The high brightness panel and transparent LCD have matched polarizers and work as a pair to create 3D content. The concept allows you to have an active background image, as well as a transparent LCD working in combination. You can even have a product in between the two screens, the possibilities are endless!
Key Features:
- Available from 21.5" to 86"
- 4K models
- High brightness LCD options up to 3,000 nits!
- PCAP 10point touch overlays available for an interactive display
- Component format or open framed designs
- Portrait or landscape
- L- Shaped Transparent designs for ease in install
- Showcase boxed solution available for a finished design
- Customizable Options