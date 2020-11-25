Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has appointed Steven Batchelor-Manning as director of games technology to drive the company’s technological vision as it prepares to unveil a transformative igaming platform.

Having held various positions with the supplier for over eight years, including his most recent role as Lead Architect, Batchelor-Manning has been elemental in the development of Greentube’s brand new RGS platform. In his new appointment, he will lead on the delivery of cutting-edge technology which will allow the supplier to bolster its product catalogue with market-leading features.

Batchelor-Manning brings unique expertise on the application of modern technologies such as machine learning and blockchain, as well as extensive industry experience to the new position. His knowledge of the product development cycle, specialization in solving technical problems and experience working end-to-end of the product life cycle will be critical for Greentube as it prepares for a new phase of growth at the forefront of innovation.

Commenting on his appointment, Batchelor-Manning said: “I am incredibly excited to take this step forward with Greentube to lead the delivery of modern technologies and expand our capacity to create market-leading content. My work within Greentube has been focused heavily on innovation, and I look forward to working with the team to bring our vision for the future to life.”

Michael Bauer, Greentube CFO/CGO, said: “Steven’s technical vision and ambition to leverage modern technologies is a major asset for Greentube and it’s been fantastic to watch his career advance within our company. As we start rolling out our innovative RGS platform in Q1 next year, Steven’s appointment comes at a critical time for our business and he will play a key part in driving the future direction of our games vertical.”