Peak-Ryzex, Inc. announced the addition of two executives to the senior leadership team. Brad Tracy has joined as senior vice president of sales, North America, and Jim Polcaro has joined the company as chief information officer. Both Tracy and Polcaro report to Juliann Larimer, Peak-Ryzex CEO.

“With both of these appointments, we have added domain expertise and leadership skills, and I am thrilled that both Brad and Jim share a commitment and vision to deliver strong, innovative results for our customers,” said Larimer. “Now more than ever, we see our customers looking for new ways to improve their operations and enhance their customer experience. Jim’s expertise in driving digital transformation coupled with Brad’s extensive go-to-market experience give us the opportunity to expand the ways in which we serve our customers.”



Both executives were selected for expertise in their respective areas and their proven track record in creating exceptional customer experiences while fostering a positive company culture.



Tracy brings a strong background of enterprise solutions sales, marketing, and product management to his new role as senior vice president of North American Sales. Tracy is responsible for developing and executing effective sales programs to drive customer retention, build customer relationships and expand Peak-Ryzex solutions within both existing accounts and new customer relationships. Tracy will focus on supporting the company’s strategy to grow the solutions and services business as the Peak-Ryzex offering portfolio evolves to meet the changing needs of its’ customers.

Most recently Tracy served as the global retail segment manager for Hewlett-Packard, where he had responsibility for industry strategy, business development, partner ecosystem development and marketing. In this role, Tracy worked with C-level decision makers on developing and executing their in-store and omni-channel strategies. Tracy holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Oregon.

With over 20 years of CIO-level experience in the mid-market space, Polcaro excels in developing and deploying technology solutions to meet critical business needs. Polcaro most recently served as the CIO for a Maryland-based credit union and prior to that, held CIO roles for multiple organizations including a national wireless services provider. Polcaro’s primary responsibility is to ensure a strong information technology infrastructure, security and data integrity, and put the right team of resources and skills in place to help deliver and maintain an exemplary customer experience to Peak-Ryzex customers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from Cornell University, and is a former United States Marine.