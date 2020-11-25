BetMGM, the U.S. sports betting and gaming partnership between GVC and MGM Resorts International, has launched its new live casino product in partnership with Evolution. This complements BetMGM’s existing gaming portfolio, which has been recently augmented by industry-leading slot content from Playtech, DGC and Ainsworth Game Technology, according to a press release.

The addition of Evolution’s Live Dealer Games to GVC’s U.S. platform, which powers BetMGM, uniquely positions the company as the only operator in New Jersey to offer its customers content from both live studio providers in the state. The games are available in the state through BetMGM, as well as sister brands Borgata Casino and PartyCasino.

Initial user data has shown the new content to be a huge hit with players. In the first seven days following its launch, Evolution generated a third of total live casino stakes in New Jersey with BetMGM seeing live casino revenues increase by roughly 30 percent month on month.