Ainsworth Game Technology announced that it has successfully installed its award-winning Historical Horse Racing System and 105 gaming terminals at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium (Rosie’s) in Richmond, Va.

Players at Rosie’s now have access to a full suite of Ainsworth’s top performing content on several unique terminals including the A640, EVO and A600 Slant Top. Games immediately available include several titles from the player favorite QuickSpin brand, including Super Charged 7s, Super Lantern 8s and Super Hot 7s.

Ainsworth has also installed classic High Denomination content like Eagle Bucks and The Enforcer.

The titles and platforms have been specifically engineered for Historical Horse Racing, certified by an independent testing lab and approved by applicable gaming and racing commissions.

“Ainsworth has created an excellent Historical Horse Racing product,” said Jeff Townsend, vice president of gaming, of Colonial Downs Group, LLC d/b/a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. “We are excited to offer our players the latest games that can provide a thrilling experience and help ensure long-term success for our property.”

Ainsworth’s Chief Commercial Officer Deron Hunsberger said: “Our Historical Horse Racing games are now live and performing well in several properties around the United States. We’re excited to begin a partnership with Rosie’s that continues our growth and showcases a first-class wagering experience to our customers and their players.”