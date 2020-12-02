Enhancements to the resort experience continue to be made at SAHARA Las Vegas where construction walls have gone up to make way for the property’s new restaurant row slated to open next summer. The expansion is all part of SAHARA’s ongoing $150 million resort transformation and will include significant updates to its Strip-facing exterior.

Since purchasing the property in 2018, SAHARA owner Alex Meruelo has been keen to further enhance and evolve the resort’s award-winning culinary program. Located along the casino’s west-side, facing Las Vegas Boulevard, the new restaurant row will include the addition of four new dining concepts. The existing footprint, which currently includes the Beers & Bets and Club 101 venues, will be extended out toward The Strip offering larger indoor/outdoor patio spaces for diners to enjoy.

“We are continuing to expand our roster of culinary concepts and talent at SAHARA and are looking forward to offering our guests even more dining options next year,” said Anthony Olheiser, vice president of food and beverage. “By bringing in popular, yet new-to-market brands as well as developing concepts that are unique to SAHARA, we are creating a culinary experience unlike any other in Las Vegas that will hold wide appeal for culinary connoisseurs and casual foodies alike.”

New additions include Chickie’s and Pete’s sports bar and crab house, which will open its first West Coast outpost at SAHARA Las Vegas. The Philadelphia-based concept is a favorite among both athletes and fans and is as popular for its unique sports bar experience as it is for its famous Crabfries and elevated bar cuisine. Named the best sports bar in North America by ESPN, signature menu items include Chickie’s and Pete’s Crabfeast and Lisa’s Blonde Lobster Pie pizza. Chickie’s and Pete’s will serve as the homebase of SAHARA’s William Hill sportsbook, which will temporarily move to the main casino during construction.

Renowned Chef Guoming “Sam” Xin, who joined SAHARA’s culinary team earlier this year to oversee the resort’s Chinese culinary offerings, will launch the highly anticipated Noodle Den featuring his popular hand-pulled noodles and dumplings. Noodle Den will boast an array of traditional Northern Chinese dishes and will feature a demonstration kitchen for guests to see Chef Sam’s team at work creating his famous hand-pulled noodles.

Two additional venues, an Italian restaurant and a new culinary concept, will be revealed later next year to round out the resort’s restaurant row. These new additions join SAHARA’s other dining outlets including Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits, Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen, the trendy grab-and-go eatery, Prendi, and recently opened CASBAR Lounge and The Tangier, which exclusively pours rare brown spirits sourced from across six continents.

Diners at any of the resort’s outlets can enjoy their dining experience knowing SAHARA Las Vegas follows a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols developed under the resort’s SAHARA Cares program. Under this program, a number of contactless solutions were developed to assist with social distancing measures and the resort collaborated with health experts to establish several practices to minimize risk for guests and team members.