Rivers Casino & Resort announced that they will be hosting the Electric City Classic, a single-elimination Madden NFL eSports tournament featuring players from across the country and potentially the Capital District. The best EA Sports Madden NFL 21 video game players from across the country will be squaring-off on the virtual gridiron at Van Slyck’s, next to the Rivers Sportsbook, on Saturday, December 12 at 2 p.m.

The tournament, organized by Compete4ever, will feature the top four players from the national online qualifier that will take place on December 2. Local in-person registration, for a chance to earn the last spot in the live finals, will start at 11 a.m. on the day the event.

Former NY Giants defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, Jay Alford, will join the voice of Madden Football and famed sportscaster, Larry Ridley, in the booth for play-by-play action from Rivers Casino as they broadcast live online on twitch.tv/compete4ever, youtube.com/compete4ever, and facebook.com/compete4ever.

The event will also air on national TV on the Black News Channel 3-4 weeks following the tournament finals. The Black News Channel is available on Spectrum channel 232, DIRECTTV channel 342, and the DIRECTTV app, and can be streamed on Sling, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and other steaming services.