Buzz Bingo has appointed Harry Lang as the company’s marketing director. Lang brings with him over 15 years’ experience specifically in the field of online gaming. He is reportedly a welcome addition to boost further the brand’s existing marketing team; his role specifically will be to focus on driving forward customer acquisition in both the retail and digital business plus the brand overall.

Over his extensive career, Lang has led the marketing strategy and delivery for numerous brands including WMS, bwin.party, Mecca Bingo, Foxy Bingo and Pinnacle. In 2017 he founded Brand Architects, a strategic brand and marketing consultancy specializing in online and mobile gambling plus esports. The consultancy’s client roster included Genting Bet, PandaScore, Leon House/ AnonyMind, Rightlander, Puntt.gg and most recently Buzz Bingo.

“Buzz Bingo is at an exciting stage in its evolution, so we’re delighted to welcome someone of Harry’s calibre and enthusiasm to the business," said Jamie Queen, CCO of Buzz Bingo. "He brings with him a wealth of marketing leadership experience and is highly capable of steering the Buzz Bingo brand through the next stage of our growth.”