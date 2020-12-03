Fans of Wheel of Fortune games can enjoy the latest theme, Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link Lucky Lotus on IGT’s brand new PeakSlant 49 with Wheel cabinet. This game takes players on a ride, including a lock and respin feature with multiple wheel spins, a free games bonus with stacked wilds, and an engaging art package with rich colors and symbols.

In this 3x5 reel game, the mystery link feature is triggered when six or more colored pointers land on the screen with either a jackpot name on it or a color-coded question mark. Each of the five colors relates to a pointer on the five-pointer wheel. When the mystery link is triggered, the number of pointers awarded lights up on the wheel and the player is prompted to spin it. When it stops, the question marks fill in with money values from the corresponding wheel pointer colors. For added excitement, the player then begins their three respins, and each time a pointer symbol lands, the respins reset to three. If all 15 reel positions are filled in at the end of the respins, the digital wheel flips over to reveal a jackpot-only wheel where players are guaranteed to win one of the five jackpots.