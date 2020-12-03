Instant Win Gaming (IWG) congratulates the Virginia Lottery for being the first in the U.S. to launch progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games.

IWG’s progressive jackpot module combines the digital entertainment of e-Instant games with the proven excitement of jackpot-style prizing commonly associated with lottery draw games, marking a significant step forward for the iLottery category.

Jungle Tumble Jackpots, the first game title to feature IWG’s progressive jackpot technology, is now available to iLottery players across Virginia. The base game of Jungle Tumble Jackpots features the company’s popular symbol cluster mechanic, and incorporates three in-game, instant-win jackpot prizes: a mini jackpot expected to be awarded multiple times each day, a mid-tier jackpot expected to be awarded weekly, and a top-prize jackpot expected to be awarded once per month. Actual frequency will depend on the volume of play.

IWG purposely engineered its progressive jackpot module to be 100 percent self-contained within its Remote Game Server (RGS). This means the Virginia Lottery can launch progressive jackpot enabled games through the same processes applied to launching standard e-Instant games. No technical support of any kind is required from its iLottery platform provider, NeoPollard Interactive.

This latest innovation builds on the partnership between the Virginia Lottery and IWG, with the supplier’s content delivering a series of record-breaking game launches for the lottery since going live in August 2020.