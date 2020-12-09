Pronet Gaming has recruited Anthony Murphy to the role of head of commercial account management. He will help drive business revenues for its fast-growing client base as the company accelerates its expansion into multiple jurisdictions.

Murphy, who has more than 13 years’ experience in the industry, having held both B2C and B2B positions with Sporting Group, will manage the provider’s portfolio of new and existing customers, with a focus on building longstanding relationships.

He brings a wealth of experience in managing tier one sportsbook and lottery operators. He previously worked with some of the industry’s biggest brands in his most recent role of Senior Account Manager for Sporting Solutions.

His achievements in growing new income streams will serve as a key asset to Pronet Gaming as the company looks to cement its position as the premier platform provider in Emerging Markets across the globe.

Murphy said: “Pronet Gaming has made a huge impact in the market over the last couple of years and it’s a pleasure to be joining the company at such an exciting time in its journey.

“I look forward to strengthening relationships with customers and ensuring that each of them has access to best of breed services that set their brand apart in a competitive marketplace.”

Bobby Longhurst, chief commercial officer at Pronet Gaming, said: “Anthony has an incredible track record of establishing strong client relationships and helping deliver business growth with excellent account management.

“He will play a key role in ensuring our partners maximize the benefits they gain from our platform, with the tailored approach to partnerships and proactive consultancy that we’re now known for.”