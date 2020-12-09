Circus Circus Las Vegas announced leadership changes with the promotions of high-level executives Stuart Richey and Shana Gerety. In their new roles, Richey and Gerety will continue to excel management and operations, and enhance overall guest experience at the longstanding Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino.

Richey has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager. Since joining Circus Circus in Dec. 2019, Richey has been instrumental in providing leadership and industry knowledge to increase revenue in multiple areas within the hotel and casino. Prior, Richey served as vice president of marketing, assistant general manager and general manager of Primm Valley Casino Resorts and has worked extensively in related roles in the gaming industry for the last 25 years.

Gerety has ascended to the position of senior vice president of operations. Serving Circus Circus since Feb. 2020 as vice president of marketing, Gerety has spearheaded numerous successful gaming and marketing initiatives including planning and redevelopment of rewards programs and promotions surrounding on-site entertainment and amenities. Prior to joining Circus Circus, Gerety served as vice president of marketing at Primm Valley Casino Resorts and collectively has more than 15 years in the gaming industry.

Both Richey and Gerety joined Circus Circus Las Vegas after businessman Phil Ruffin acquired the property from MGM Resorts International in 2019.