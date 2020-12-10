Lind Equipment announced that its newly developed Apollo UVC LED system has been proven to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus -- the first Canadian-designed UVC LED system proven effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. The development paves the way for rapid, portable decontamination of shared spaces such as medical facilities, long-term care homes, and high-traffic public spaces, all at the flick of a switch.

Western University's ImPaKT lab tested the Markham, Ont., company's Apollo UVC LED system and found that, at a dose of only 10mJ/cm2, the Apollo UVC LED system killed at least 99.99 percent of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Lind's UVC LED lights can be mounted on a wall, hung from a ceiling or arranged on panels or stands. They plug into a standard outlet, can be turned on or off instantly and come standard with a 360o microwave sensor to protect people that come too close to the UVC light. The lights can decontaminate surfaces and air in minutes, making them suitable for daily use in such settings as construction, retail, gyms, restaurants, offices, classrooms, aircraft and public-transit vehicles.

In addition to being a proven method to kill SARS-CoV-2, the Apollo UVC LED system is flexible and can be incorporated into other devices to provide different form factors and intensity levels to meet specific industry needs. The Apollo UVC LEDs have no bulbs to break or glass to shatter, and they can be arranged in a virtually unlimited way to deliver the exact dose needed. While other UVC decontamination products rely on outdated and mercury-containing bulb-based technology, the Apollo UVC LED system is more durable, flexible, and energy efficient.

Sean Van Doorselaer, CEO of Lind Equipment said "We've always said that 'Design Matters' here at Lind Equipment, and so when we sought to be helpful in fighting this pandemic we strove to build a powerful and flexible UVC LED system that could be the engine in a whole host of virus-killing solutions."

"This test verifies that our Apollo UVC LED decontamination system can be a powerful tool to kill SARS-CoV-2 whether in the air or on surfaces. This proven strong performance will allow many industries to make their shared spaces safer both in this pandemic and beyond as they look to a broader infection control mandate." said Brian Astl, president of Lind Equipment.

The Apollo UVC LED system can be deployed across many applications and form factors. The design of the system is such that the intensity and range of the UVC can be quickly altered for the decontamination problem it is solving. Lind Equipment has developed the Apollo UVC LED system into decontamination conveyors, retrofit kits for locker decontamination, and a casino chip cleaner to name a few.