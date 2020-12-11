SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC. announced that is has released its next generation cabinet - “Genesis Crest” in the U.S. The cabinet will begin deployment in January 2021.

The Genesis Crest cabinet will provide expansive game library and more immersive gaming experience to all kind of players with an ultra-high-definition 4K monitor on 49-inch and alluring LED lighting effects.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new cabinet “Genesis Crest” to the U.S. market.” said Scott Winzeler, chairman and CEO of SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC. “With Sega Sammy Group’s long history of developing quality and reliable gaming products, our customers can rest assured knowing every Genesis Crest cabinet is built to the highest standards.”

“We are excited not only with the new cabinet but with the vast variety of game contents and look forward to entering new markets in the U.S with the Genesis Crest cabinet.” Takashi Maekawa senior vice president of sales added.