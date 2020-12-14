Century Casinos, Inc. recently announced that it has finalized an agreement with Rush Street Interactive to become the company's second interactive gaming operator partner in West Virginia. The company, through a subsidiary, has already obtained its master license with the State of West Virginia. RSI will complete the necessary application and approval process with the State of West Virginia. They will operate an internet and mobile interactive gaming application under the BetRivers brand and intend to commence operations in the second quarter of 2021.

The interactive gaming agreement with RSI is for an initial term of 10 years, with an option to extend for up to another 10 years, and includes minimum revenue guarantees and a percentage share of net gaming revenue payable to the company each month, with a signing bonus being paid on contract signing.