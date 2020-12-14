IGT announced it has added Lucky Ox video slots to its Class III gaming portfolio. This 20-payline game consists of multiple proven features such as progressives, nudging wilds, and free games, as well as added elements including the Lucky Ox bonus and mystery jackpot bonus. This game also includes prizes on top of each reel that award credits, 10 free games, and the jackpot.

At the start of each game, new prizes are shown above the reels and when the Lucky Ox symbol is in any position on the reels, the corresponding prize is awarded. If a wild symbol appears in any position on the reels during the base game, the reels with the wild symbol may nudge up or down one position and may cause the Lucky Ox symbol to appear. The Lucky Ox bonus is triggered if the jackpot is awarded during the base game prize feature or the free games prize feature. In this bonus, players will spin a wheel and win the jackpot or credit value wherever the wheel stops. The exciting Lucky Ox game is a 50-credit cost to cover game and is available on IGT’s CrystalCurve cabinet.