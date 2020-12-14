Thackerville, Okla.-based WinStar World Casino has launched the WinStar Wallet, cashless payment technology provided by Everi Holdings.

A digital wallet powered by Everi’s CashClub Wallet, the WinStar Wallet is a mobile solution that allows for the cashless and touchless funding of electronic game play throughout the casino floor, according to a press release. The WinStar Wallet is available throughout WinStar’s resort for amenities, including all food and beverage and retail outlets, The Spa at WinStar, and WinStar Golf Club.

“Creating a digital, cashless customer experience has been a focus of ours for some time and throughout our review of various solutions, it was clear Everi’s CashClub Wallet met all of our goals,” said Jack Parkinson, general manager of WinStar World Casino and Resort.

CashClub Wallet provides casino operators and their customers with a flexible, cost-effective, secure payment method on the casino floor. Creating a contactless environment that provides an alternative to cash, the CashClub Wallet mobile application gives WinStar’s patrons the ability to deposit funds into their digital wallet at their convenience—while they are on site or away from the resort, via a bank card or directly from their checking account. Patrons can then access these funds for use directly at the game, enabling the casino to offer a fully touchless solution. At the conclusion of play, the patron can then move funds back into their digital wallet and either hold the funds in the wallet for future use or electronically send the funds out of their digital wallet and back into their bank account.

Everi first introduced cashless technology in 2017 and made its digital initiative clear to the industry with the introduction of a cashless wagering feature called QuikTicket. The flexible and multi-dimensional CashClub Wallet allows players to store multiple payment methods, easily move funds in and out of the casino or online across sports betting or social casinos, and manage their spending limits, helping to support responsible gaming.