JCM Global has entered into a master supplier agreement with The Cordish Companies, expanding a long-term partnership between the two companies.

The industry-leading agreement establishes JCM as the exclusive provider for bill validators, thermal printers and peripheral management systems for all their gaming casino properties: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh, according to a press release. JCM will upgrade the thermal printers at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland to the standard-setting GEN5 Thermal Printer. The property is already equipped with JCM’s award-winning iVIZION bill validator and Intelligent Cash Box System (ICB) system.

The Cordish Companies will expand their gaming operations by opening the new Live! Casino Pittsburgh in late 2020 with 750 electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and the new Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in early 2021 with 2,255 EGMs. Both properties will feature the award-winning iVIZION bill validator, the GEN5 thermal printer, and the ICB system.